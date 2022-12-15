Sensex, Nifty End Lower After Fed Hike: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices fell the most since Nov. 10 on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 50 basis points.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 879 points or 1.4% lower at 61,799.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 265 points or 1.42% lower at 18,395.10.
Britannia Industries Ltd., Hero Moto Corp Ltd., NTPC Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., and Sun Pharma Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Titan Co., Infosys Ltd., Grasim Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. were the top laggards in the gauge.
The broader market indices also declined in trade as the S&P BSE MidCap was down by 1.05%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.61%.
Nineteen of the BSE's 20 sectoral indices went down, except BSE Oil & Gas ending flat at 0.09%
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,406 rose, 2,151 declined, and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.