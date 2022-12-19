Sensex, Nifty End Higher, Snapping A Two-Day Losing Streak: Market Wrap
Sensex ended up by 469 points, or 0.76%, at 61,806.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 152 points, or 0.83%, higher at 18,420.45.
The Indian benchmark indices ended higher, snapping a two-day losing streak on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended up by 469 points, or 0.76%, at 61,806.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 152 points, or 0.83%, higher at 18,420.45.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were the top laggards in the gauge.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap index gaining 0.67% and the small-cap gauge rising 0.29%.
Eighteen out of the 20 indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced, while only the BSE Information Technology and BSE Tech declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,135 rose, 1,478 declined, and 168 remained unchanged on the BSE.