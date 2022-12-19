Sensex, Nifty End Higher, Snapping A Two-Day Losing Streak: Market Wrap

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

Whereas, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were the top laggards in the gauge.