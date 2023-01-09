Sensex, Nifty End Higher, Snapping A Three-Day Losing Streak: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices ended 1% higher on Monday tracking the gain in Asian and U.S. stocks.
Key economic data from the U.S. showed that its economy might be cooling, leading investors to believe in a possible softer stance by the Federal Reserve.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 845 points, or 1.41%, higher at 60,747.31 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 242 points, or 1.35%, to close at 18,101.20.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas Titan Co., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peer with the BSE MidCap gaining 0.93% and the BSE SmallCap rising 0.50%.
Eighteen out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while BSE Consumer Durables declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,047 rose, 1,582 declined, 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.