Sensex, Nifty End Higher, Snapping A Three-Day Losing Streak: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended 1% higher on Monday tracking the gain in Asian and U.S. stocks.

Key economic data from the U.S. showed that its economy might be cooling, leading investors to believe in a possible softer stance by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 845 points, or 1.41%, higher at 60,747.31 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 242 points, or 1.35%, to close at 18,101.20.