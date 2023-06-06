Sensex, Nifty End Higher For The Third Straight Day; Realty, Auto Stocks Gain: Market Wrap
Sensex ended 5 points, or 0.01%, higher at 62,792.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 5 points, or 0.03%, to end at 18,599.90.
India's benchmark stock indices recovered from lows to end marginally higher for the third day in a row on Tuesday led by gains in realty and auto stocks.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. led the gains, while Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday, as Hong Kong closed lower after an initial rally. Australian shares declined after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.1%.
Contracts for U.S. benchmarks declined, after EPAM Systems reduced its revenue growth guidance from 3% year-on-year to 2% YoY for CY23.
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
HCDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.29%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.42%.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while six sectors declined, with S&P BSE Information Technology falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,999 stocks rose, 1,533 declined, and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.