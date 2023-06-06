Sensex, Nifty End Higher For The Third Straight Day; Realty, Auto Stocks Gain: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices recovered from lows to end marginally higher for the third day in a row on Tuesday led by gains in realty and auto stocks.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. led the gains, while Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday, as Hong Kong closed lower after an initial rally. Australian shares declined after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.1%.

Contracts for U.S. benchmarks declined, after EPAM Systems reduced its revenue growth guidance from 3% year-on-year to 2% YoY for CY23.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 5 points, or 0.01%, higher at 62,792.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 5 points, or 0.03%, to end at 18,599.90.