Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Second Consecutive Day: Market Wrap
The Sensex ended 318 points, or 0.51%, higher at 62,345.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 84 points, or 0.46%, to close at 18,398.85.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday. The real estate and media sectors were the top gainers in trade.
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended at their highest levels in five months since mid-December 2022.
Asian markets were mixed, European markets advanced, and S&P 500 futures climbed 0.4%, signalling a rebound from Friday’s retreat. The Thai baht climbed as pro-democracy parties got the most votes in weekend elections, and the rand rallied after South Africa moved to ease tensions with the U.S.
The U.S. debt ceiling remains the biggest focus for investors this week, and strategists are warning about market turmoil and economic disaster if politicians don’t agree to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.
ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
TCS Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and Grasim Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader markets ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.47% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.49% at the close of trading on Monday.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Commodities, S&P BSE Utilities, S&P BSE Oil and Gas, and S&P BSE Power declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,931 stocks rose, 1,712 declined, and 178 remained unchanged on the BSE.