Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Second Consecutive Day: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday. The real estate and media sectors were the top gainers in trade.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended at their highest levels in five months since mid-December 2022.

Asian markets were mixed, European markets advanced, and S&P 500 futures climbed 0.4%, signalling a rebound from Friday’s retreat. The Thai baht climbed as pro-democracy parties got the most votes in weekend elections, and the rand rallied after South Africa moved to ease tensions with the U.S.

The U.S. debt ceiling remains the biggest focus for investors this week, and strategists are warning about market turmoil and economic disaster if politicians don’t agree to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 318 points, or 0.51%, higher at 62,345.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 84 points, or 0.46%, to close at 18,398.85.