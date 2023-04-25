Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Fourth Straight Day; PSU Banks, Energy Stocks Gain: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 75 points, or 0.12%, higher at 60,130.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 26 points, or 0.15%, to end at 17,769.25.
India's benchmark stock indices recovered from an intraday low to end higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. Advances in public-sector banks and energy stocks were offset by declines in consumer durables.
The Sensex closed above the 60,000 level for the second day in a row, whereas the Nifty closed at its highest since April 17.
Stocks in Asia were mixed, while European markets declined as investors parsed a flood of earnings reports from some of the region’s biggest companies. The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped about 0.5%, with Swiss lender UBS Group AG dragging banks lower after results that fell short of analyst expectations.
U.S. equity futures declined after First Republic Bank’s results reignited concerns about prospects for its business after weeks of calm in the banking sector. Contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 traded about 0.5% lower. Heavyweights including Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. will report results later on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 75 points, or 0.12%, higher at 60,130.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 26 points, or 0.15%, to end at 17,769.25.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
While Axis Bank Ltd., Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. weighed on the index.
All Adani Group companies ended with gains, with Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., and Adani Green Energy Ltd. rising the most.
The broader market indices ended mixed; S&P BSE MidCap was unchanged, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.19%.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Financial Services, S&P BSE Healthcare, S&P BSE Information Technology, and S&P BSE Consumer Durables declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,888 stocks rose, 1,640 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.