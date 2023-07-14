Sensex, Nifty End Higher For A Third Week: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 502 points, or 0.77%, higher at 66,060.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 151 points, or 0.78%, to end at 19,564.50.
India's benchmark stock indices ended at fresh record highs on Friday, led by gains in information technology, media, metals, and realty stocks. The Sensex ended above the 66,000 mark.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 502 points, or 0.77%, higher at 66,060.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 151 points, or 0.78%, to end at 19,564.50.
Global stocks headed for their best weekly gains since November on bets that the U.S. monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end. The yen rallied for a seventh day.
Most stock indices advanced in Asia. The gains in Asia helped extend the MSCI ACWI's weekly rally to above 3%. Optimism about stronger efforts to bolster the Chinese economy also buoyed sentiment. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures changed little.
Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty.
Reliance Industrie Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and ITC Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 1% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 1.14% at close of market on Friday.
Seventeen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with the S&P BSE Information Technology gaining the most. Three sectors declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,211 stocks rose, 1,208 declined and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.
On a weekly basis, the headline indices advanced for the third time. Both the Sensex and the Nifty were up 1.20% this week. Last week, indices advanced as the Sensex rose 0.87% and the Nifty was higher by 0.74%.
Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty Bank declined in trade, whereas the Nifty IT and the Nifty Media were the top gainers.