Sensex, Nifty End Higher For A Third Week: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at fresh record highs on Friday, led by gains in information technology, media, metals, and realty stocks. The Sensex ended above the 66,000 mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 502 points, or 0.77%, higher at 66,060.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 151 points, or 0.78%, to end at 19,564.50.

Global stocks headed for their best weekly gains since November on bets that the U.S. monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end. The yen rallied for a seventh day.

Most stock indices advanced in Asia. The gains in Asia helped extend the MSCI ACWI's weekly rally to above 3%. Optimism about stronger efforts to bolster the Chinese economy also buoyed sentiment. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures changed little.