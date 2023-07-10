Sensex, Nifty End Higher As RIL, Airtel Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended marginally higher on Monday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. Among sectors, metal and energy sectors rose, while information technology and real estate shares declined.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 64 points, or 0.10%, higher at 65,344.17, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 24 points, or 0.12%, to end at 19,355.90.

US equity futures fell and European stocks wavered at the start of a week in which inflation and interest rates will be in focus after soft price data raised fresh worries about China's economic recovery.

Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China pared gains after Chinese data showed further declines in factory-gate prices while core inflation slowed. The Stoxx Europe 600 fluctuated after its biggest weekly drop since mid-March. Miners were among the leading decliners.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down about 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, after most American equities dropped Friday.