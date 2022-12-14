Sensex, Nifty End Higher Ahead Of U.S. Fed Decision: Market Wrap
India's benchmark indices ended with gains for the second day in a row on Wednesday amid expectations of rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserver later today.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 45 points or 0.23% to close at 62,677.9, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 52 points or 0.28% higher at 18,660.3.
Hindalco Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., UPL Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Nestle India Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were the top laggards of the gauge.
The broader market indices, the BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap outperformed their larger peers, gaining 0.59% and 0.68%, respectively.
Out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd., 18 advanced while BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods and BSE Energy declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,037 rose, 1,492 declined and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges