Sensex, Nifty End Fresh Record-Setting Day Little Changed; Infosys, TCS Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices logged fresh lifetime highs before closing marginally higher on Thursday. Intraday, the Sensex rose 1.03% to scale a new record high of 66,064.21, and the Nifty 50 jumped 0.94% to hit an all-time high of 19,567.

While the information technology and realty sectors advanced the most, public sector banks and energy shares remained under pressure.

European shares extended Wednesday’s rally, which saw the Stoxx 600 surge 1.5%. The MSCI Asia Pacific headed for its highest close in more than three weeks, with stocks in Hong Kong recording some of the biggest gains. Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with senior executives from firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., a sign that the government is ending its crackdown on the technology industry.

The U.S. consumer price index rose 3% in June from a year ago. The core measure, which economists view as the better indicator of underlying inflation, advanced just 4.8%, the lowest since 2021. The inflation data propelled the S&P 500 to finish at its highest level since April 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed with a jump of 1.2%.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 165 points, or 0.25%, higher at 65,559.89, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 30 points, or 0.15%, to end at 19,413.75.