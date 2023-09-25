Sensex, Nifty End Flat With A Positive Bias, Snapping Four Days Loss: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14.54 points, or 0.02%, higher at 66,023.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended flat at 19,674.55.
India's benchmark stock indices ended little changed with a positive bias, after declining for four consecutive trading days on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14.54 points, or 0.02%, higher at 66,023.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended flat at 19,674.55.
Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the BSE MidCap ending 0.46% higher and the BSE SmallCap rising 0.12% at the close of the market on Monday.
Ten out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with BSE Realty gaining over 1%.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,883 stocks rose, 1,892 declined, and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.