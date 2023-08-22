Sensex, Nifty End Flat As ITC Leads, HDFC Bank Drags: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses after being largely steady during midday to end higher on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed four points up, or 0.01%, at 65,220.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended three points, or 0.01%, higher at 19,396.45.

Media and metal sectors led while public sector banks and information technology shares were under pressure. The Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh all-time high intraday.

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. dragged both the indices as it was a major contributor to the Reliance Group companies' loss in market share. Out of the Rs 22,389.6 crore eroded by Reliance Group companies in investor wealth, JFS shed Rs 7,909.8 crore in market capitalisation. The stock also hit a 5% lower circuit for the second consecutive day, due to which its exclusion from the indices will be deferred by another three days.

Nasdaq futures signaled further gains in the U.S. tech shares after Monday’s rally, while the sector also outperformed in Europe and Asia. Contracts on the U.S. stock gauges climbed, with those on the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.4%.

A late surge in Chinese shares boosted sentiment in Asia, with key mainland equity indexes rebounding from oversold levels. Tech led gains in Europe’s Stoxx 600 index, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 snapped its longest losing streak since July 2019.

Japanese stocks rose, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was nearly 1% higher. Shares in South Korea and Australia changed little.