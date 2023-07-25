Sensex, Nifty End Flat As ITC, Asian Paints, L&T Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices were little changed after swinging between gains and losses through Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 29 points down, or 0.04%, at 66,355.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 8 points higher, or 0.04%, at 19,680.60.

Metal and energy sectors advanced, while fast-moving consumer goods and the public sector banks were under pressure.

European stocks were muted as traders geared up for earnings from some of the world's biggest corporations and key central bank rate decisions are awaited this week. The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed at the open.

U.S. equity futures edged higher after a mixed session on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 posted a modest gain, while the Nasdaq 100 declined after a "special rebalance".

Technology shares in Hong Kong jumped 5%, while a China property stock gauge gained as the nation's top leaders used a crucial politburo meeting to flag more aid. Other markets were narrowly mixed, with the benchmark index in Australia marginally higher and Japanese equities swinging between gains and losses.