Sensex, Nifty End Flat As ITC, Asian Paints, L&T Drag: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 29 points down, or 0.04%, at 66,355.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 8 points higher, or 0.04%, at 19,680.60.
India's benchmark indices were little changed after swinging between gains and losses through Tuesday.
Metal and energy sectors advanced, while fast-moving consumer goods and the public sector banks were under pressure.
European stocks were muted as traders geared up for earnings from some of the world's biggest corporations and key central bank rate decisions are awaited this week. The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed at the open.
U.S. equity futures edged higher after a mixed session on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 posted a modest gain, while the Nasdaq 100 declined after a "special rebalance".
Technology shares in Hong Kong jumped 5%, while a China property stock gauge gained as the nation's top leaders used a crucial politburo meeting to flag more aid. Other markets were narrowly mixed, with the benchmark index in Australia marginally higher and Japanese equities swinging between gains and losses.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
ITC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India were negatively contributing to the change.
All stocks of Adani Group companies advanced, with Adani Green Energy Ltd. rising over 10%, followed By Adani Power Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd., which were trading above 5%.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.39%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.31% higher.
Twelve out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while seven sectors declined. The S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Utilities rose the most.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,745 stocks rose, 1,794 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.