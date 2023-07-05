Sensex, Nifty End Flat As HDFC Twins Drag While ICICI Bank, ITC Gain: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed mixed after a volatile session on Wednesday.

The headline indices snapped five days of record gains as non-banking financial companies and private banks declined while fast-moving consumer goods and auto sectors rose.

European stocks and U.S. equity futures followed Asian shares lower after weak services-industry data from China raised fresh concerns about the outlook for the global economy. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell about 0.5%, with miners leading the retreat on concern about waning mineral demand from China.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dipped, suggesting U.S. stocks may open lower when trading resumes after the Independence Day holiday. Initial losses in Chinese equities deepened, and the offshore yuan reversed an advance after the Caixin China services purchasing managers’ index was weaker than expected.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 33 points, or 0.05%, lower at 65,446.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 10 points, or 0.05%, to end at 19,398.50.