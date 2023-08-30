Sensex, Nifty End Flat As Bank Stocks Drag: Market Wrap

BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty End Flat As Bank Stocks Drag: Market Wrap
30 Aug 2023, 4:02 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The BSE logo. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
The BSE logo. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

India's benchmark stock indices closed flat as the market witnessed profit booking in the last hour of trade after logging steady gains through Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 11 points higher, or 0.02%, at 65,087.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended five points up, or 0.02%, at 19,347.45.

Realty and metal sectors rose the most, while banks reversed gains to be the top loser. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Smallcap 100 hit a record high during the day.

Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Power Grid Corp. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.55%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.83% higher.

Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while six sectors fell. The S&P BSE Telecommunication and the S&P BSE Realty rose the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,305 stocks rose, 1,334 declined, and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.

