Sensex, Nifty End Flat As Bank Stocks Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed flat as the market witnessed profit booking in the last hour of trade after logging steady gains through Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 11 points higher, or 0.02%, at 65,087.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended five points up, or 0.02%, at 19,347.45.

Realty and metal sectors rose the most, while banks reversed gains to be the top loser. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Smallcap 100 hit a record high during the day.