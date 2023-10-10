Sensex, Nifty End At Two-Week High Led By ICICI Bank, Infosys: Market Wrap
The Sensex rose 567 points, or 0.87%, to close at 66,079.36, while the Nifty 50 gained 178 points, or 0.91%, to end at 19,689.85
India's benchmark stock indices ended nearly two weeks high on Tuesday, led by advances in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. Nifty rose to nearly 19,700, whereas Sensex was beyond the 66,000 mark.
Realty, metal, banks, and auto sectors led, while healthcare stocks were marginally down.
"We will look for sustained trades above 19,545 early today to nurture hopes of getting back to the 19,900 trajectory. Else, expect the ongoing weakness to persist and aim for 19180 with hopes of 19,340 attempting a pullback midway," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 567 points, or 0.87%, to close at 66,079.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 178 points, or 0.91%, to end at 19,689.85.
European shares rallied afterdovish comments by Federal Reserve officials and the prospect of more economic stimulus from China.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed more than 1%, heading for its best day in a month, with all industry sectors in the green. U.S. equity futures rose, and the dollar extended its losing streak to a fifth day.
Stocks in Australia and Hong Kong advanced. Japanese stocks outperformed the region with gains of more than 2%. South Korean shares retreated after initial gains.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 1.14% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 1.26% at the close of markets on Tuesday.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced. S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Telecommunication, and S&P BSE Services are rising the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,554 stocks rose, 1,098 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.