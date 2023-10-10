Sensex, Nifty End At Two-Week High Led By ICICI Bank, Infosys: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended nearly two weeks high on Tuesday, led by advances in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. Nifty rose to nearly 19,700, whereas Sensex was beyond the 66,000 mark.

Realty, metal, banks, and auto sectors led, while healthcare stocks were marginally down.

"We will look for sustained trades above 19,545 early today to nurture hopes of getting back to the 19,900 trajectory. Else, expect the ongoing weakness to persist and aim for 19180 with hopes of 19,340 attempting a pullback midway," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 567 points, or 0.87%, to close at 66,079.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 178 points, or 0.91%, to end at 19,689.85.