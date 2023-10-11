Sensex, Nifty End At Three-Week High As RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices held on to gains through Wednesday to advance for the second consecutive day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 394 points up, or 0.60%, at 66,473.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 122 points higher, or 0.62%, at 19,811.35.

The real estate, media and auto sectors advanced, while information technology and public sector banks were trading marginally lower.

"It is important to appreciate the fact that even in the midst of the West Asian crisis, markets are resilient globally," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. "The fundamental support to the market comes from the resilience of the U.S. economy, the declining U.S. bond yields, and the hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain a localised crisis, which will not impact crude prices."

"However, investors should remain cautious since the situation taking a turn for the worse cannot be ruled out," Vijayakumar said.