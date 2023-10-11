Sensex, Nifty End At Three-Week High As RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL Lead: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 394 points up, or 0.60%, at 66,473.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 122 points higher, or 0.62%, at 19,811.35.
India's benchmark stock indices held on to gains through Wednesday to advance for the second consecutive day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 394 points up, or 0.60%, at 66,473.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 122 points higher, or 0.62%, at 19,811.35.
The real estate, media and auto sectors advanced, while information technology and public sector banks were trading marginally lower.
"It is important to appreciate the fact that even in the midst of the West Asian crisis, markets are resilient globally," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. "The fundamental support to the market comes from the resilience of the U.S. economy, the declining U.S. bond yields, and the hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain a localised crisis, which will not impact crude prices."
"However, investors should remain cautious since the situation taking a turn for the worse cannot be ruled out," Vijayakumar said.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated after clocking its biggest gain of the year on Tuesday. LVMH slumped as much as 8.5% after reporting softening sales, a signal that the post-pandemic luxury boom is waning.
U.S. stock futures were little changed after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.5% on Tuesday.
Hong Kong equity gauges rallied, led by tech stocks, while mainland shares climbed following a Bloomberg report that China is considering raising its budget deficit. South Korean shares climbed nearly 2%, while Australian and Japanese equities ended higher.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., State Bank of India, Coal India Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers. The BSE Midcap was up 0.55%, while the BSE Smallcap also ended 0.77% higher.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with commodities and telecommunications rising the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,350 stocks rose, 1,336 declined, and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.
