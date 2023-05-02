Sensex, Nifty End At Three-Month High Led By Metal, I.T., Oil And Gas Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at three-month highs on Tuesday as most sectors advanced, led by information technology, metals, and energy stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 61,400—the highest level since Dec. 20, 2022. While the NSE Nifty 50 was above 18,100, the most since Jan. 18.

Most global markets wobbled and bond yields rose on Tuesday after Australia’s unexpected interest-rate increase showed central banks remain in inflation-fighting mode, cementing expectations for further policy tightening in the U.S. and Europe.

European shares opened flat, with HSBC Holdings Plc. being the standout gainer after a profit beat and a $2 billion share buyback.

U.S. equity futures swung between losses and gains following the government-brokered deal for JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday to acquire the troubled First Republic Bank.

Starting later on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting will decide on a rate hike, while the European Central Bank will also mull the same on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.40%, higher at 61,354.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 83 points, or 0.46%, to end at 18,147.65.