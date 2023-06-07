Sensex, Nifty End At Six-Month High After Four-Day Run: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the fourth consecutive session to close at a six-month high on Wednesday amid a rally in metals, real estate, and fast-moving consumer goods stocks.

The headline indices closed near its all-time highs ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision on Thursday. Sectoral indices, including Nifty MidCap 100, Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG, Nifty SmallCap 100, and Nifty Auto, hit record highs intraday.

U.S. futures and European shares drifted lower as a bigger-than-expected drop in Chinese exports stoked further concerns about the strength of global demand. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index ticked lower, while the FTSE 100 fell 0.2% after U.K. lender Halifax said the nation’s house prices posted their first annual decline since 2012.

Japanese stocks erased gains amid selling in the electric appliances sector, a tick up in the yen, and positioning ahead of an expiration in equity futures contracts.

India's Monetary Policy Committee is likely to continue its status quo on the key lending rate at its second meeting in the new fiscal, amidst easing inflation and resilient growth. All 18 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain the status quo on the RBI's repo rate on Thursday. The benchmark policy repo rate is currently at 6.50%.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 350 points, or 0.56%, higher at 63,142.96, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 127 points, or 0.68%, to end at 18,726.40.