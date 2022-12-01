Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a new record high, led by gains in information technology stocks, marking the eighth consecutive day of gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 184.5 points, or 0.21%, higher at 63,231.96, while the Nifty 50 ended the day 54.1 points, or 0.29%, higher at 18,812.50.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 23 advanced, while 27 declined.

Ultratech Cement Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were the top Nifty gainers.

On the other hand, ICIC Bank Ltd., UPL Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top losers.