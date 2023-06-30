Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record, Logs Best Weekly Advance In Over 11 Months: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 803.14 points, or 1.26%, higher at 64,718.56 while the Nifty 50 gained 217 points, or 1.14%, to end at 19,189.05
India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record high on Friday, led by gains in IT, PSU bank, and auto stocks.
The Sensex surged 1.33% to hit a record high of 64,768.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 1.21% to hit a record high of 19,201.70.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed about 0.8%, on track to end the quarter flat after failing to build on its 7.8% first-quarter gain.
Japanese stocks fell, Australia’s benchmark was steady, and shares in Hong Kong fluctuated. As the first half of 2023 passes, Japan’s Topix has ratcheted up a gain of more than 20% while Chinese equities are in green.
U.S. equity futures gained as the second quarter drew to a close. Contracts for the S&P 500 were modestly higher as the underlying gauge closed out a third straight quarterly gain. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%, indicating the index is set to extend its 37% surge since the start of the year.
Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.67% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.51% at the close of trading on Friday.
Eighteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE LTd. advanced, with S&P BSE Information Technology gaining the most. Only S&P BSE Commodities declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,960 stocks rose, 1,553 declined, and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.
On a weekly basis, the headline indices logged their highest gains in over 11 months since the July 22, 2022, week. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.76%, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 2.80%.
Last week, indices snapped four weeks of gains as the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.64% and the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 0.85%.
All sectors advanced in trade this week, led by Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto, and Nifty IT.