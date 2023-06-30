Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record, Logs Best Weekly Advance In Over 11 Months: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record high on Friday, led by gains in IT, PSU bank, and auto stocks.

The Sensex surged 1.33% to hit a record high of 64,768.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 1.21% to hit a record high of 19,201.70.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed about 0.8%, on track to end the quarter flat after failing to build on its 7.8% first-quarter gain.

Japanese stocks fell, Australia’s benchmark was steady, and shares in Hong Kong fluctuated. As the first half of 2023 passes, Japan’s Topix has ratcheted up a gain of more than 20% while Chinese equities are in green.

U.S. equity futures gained as the second quarter drew to a close. Contracts for the S&P 500 were modestly higher as the underlying gauge closed out a third straight quarterly gain. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%, indicating the index is set to extend its 37% surge since the start of the year.

