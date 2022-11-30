Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record High: Market Wrap

Indian stock benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Wednesday, extending gains for the seventh straight session.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.67% higher at 63,099.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.75% to end at 18,758. Intraday, the Sensex and Nifty touched new highs of 63,303.01 and 18,816.05, respectively.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 45 advanced, four declined, and one remained unchanged.