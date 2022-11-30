Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record High: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 0.67% higher at 63,099.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.75% to end at 18,758.
Indian stock benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Wednesday, extending gains for the seventh straight session.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.67% higher at 63,099.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.75% to end at 18,758. Intraday, the Sensex and Nifty touched new highs of 63,303.01 and 18,816.05, respectively.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 45 advanced, four declined, and one remained unchanged.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co, and Ultratech Cement Ltd. were the top Nifty gainers, while IndusInd Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Coal India Ltd., Power Grip Corporation of India Ltd.., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were the top losers.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid- and small-cap gaining 1.06% and 0.61%, respectively.
All 20 of the sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with BSE Utilities gaining the most, 2.52%.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,062 stocks rose, 1,438 declined, and 103 remained unchanged.