Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record High Led By Gains In I.T., NBFC Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded during the last leg of trade to end at a fresh record high on Tuesday, led by gains in information technology and non-banking financial companies.

Stocks struggled as the second-quarter rally met resistance from economic headwinds and signs that positioning is overbought. European stocks were little changed as worries about the Chinese economy curbed risk appetite. U.S. contracts declined after Wall Street was shut for a holiday Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.25%, higher at 63,327.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 61 points, or 0.33%, to end at 18,816.70.