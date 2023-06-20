Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record High Led By Gains In I.T., NBFC Stocks: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.25%, higher at 63,327.70, while the Nifty 50 gained 61 points, or 0.33%, to end at 18,816.70.
India's benchmark stock indices rebounded during the last leg of trade to end at a fresh record high on Tuesday, led by gains in information technology and non-banking financial companies.
Stocks struggled as the second-quarter rally met resistance from economic headwinds and signs that positioning is overbought. European stocks were little changed as worries about the Chinese economy curbed risk appetite. U.S. contracts declined after Wall Street was shut for a holiday Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.25%, higher at 63,327.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 61 points, or 0.33%, to end at 18,816.70.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.47% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.40% at the close of trading on Tuesday.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Power gaining the most. Four sectors declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,942 stocks rose, 1,566 declined, and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.