Sensex, Nifty End At Four-Week High: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices rose over 1% before paring gains to close at a four-week high on Thursday.

Information technology, healthcare and consumer durable sectors advanced, while banks and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 307 points, or 0.47%, higher at 65,982.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 90 points, or 0.46%, up at 19,765.20.

During the day, the Sensex rose 1.04% to 66,358.37, the highest since Oct. 18; and the Nifty rose 1.02% to 19,875.25, the highest since Sept. 20.