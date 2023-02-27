Sensex, Nifty End At Four-Month Low Led By Declines In Metals, IT, And Autos Stocks: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices ended down for the seventh straight day and hit a four-month low on Monday as metals, I.T., and auto stocks fell.
The headline index, the S&P BSE Sensex, closed at its lowest level in over four months, or 19 weeks, since Oct. 20, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined the most since Oct. 17.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 176 points, or 0.30%, lower to 59,288.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 73 points, or 0.42%, to close at 17,392.70.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and State Bank of India were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., UPL Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices too declined, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.69% and S&P BSE SmallCap easing 1.28%.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined while S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Financial Services, S&P BSE Bankex advanced.
The market breadth was largely unchanged. About 971 stocks rose, 2,581 declined, and 3,735 remained unchanged on the BSE.