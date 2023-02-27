Sensex, Nifty End At Four-Month Low Led By Declines In Metals, IT, And Autos Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended down for the seventh straight day and hit a four-month low on Monday as metals, I.T., and auto stocks fell.

The headline index, the S&P BSE Sensex, closed at its lowest level in over four months, or 19 weeks, since Oct. 20, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined the most since Oct. 17.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 176 points, or 0.30%, lower to 59,288.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 73 points, or 0.42%, to close at 17,392.70.