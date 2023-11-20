Sensex, Nifty Drop As Reliance, Bajaj Finance Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday on Monday after swinging between gains and losses during trade dragged by auto stocks while shares of information technology and pharma advanced.

As of 12:05 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 200 points or 0.30% to 65,595.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 50 points or 0.25% to 19,681.70.

The Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 0.57% to hit an all-time high of 13,051.25 during the day, while the Nifty Midcap 150 was volatile after scaling a record high at 15,654.40. The Nifty Pharma also hit a life-high by rising 0.93% to 15,950.80 during the day.