Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower As Metals Decline; HDFC Twins, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 12:06 p.m., the Sensex was down 196 points, or 0.32%, at 61,578.24. Nifty was lower by 51 points, or 0.28%, at 18,234.05.
Indian equity benchmarks declined through midday after swinging between gains and losses in early trade on Thursday. While only real estate, fast-moving consumer goods, and consumer durables advanced, metals declined the most. HDFC twins, along with Reliance Industries Ltd., were dragging the markets.
U.S. equity futures rallied after a surprise increase in sales forecasts from chipmaker Nvidia Corp., which triggered a rally among its Asian suppliers but failed to lift broader stock benchmarks across the region.
Nvidia's 25% surge followed the chipmaker’s report that booming demand for artificial intelligence processors would fuel revenue growth, as per Bloomberg.
Stock benchmarks in Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea all declined. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2%, on course for its worst weekly loss since March, as global investors remained downbeat on Chinese assets.
Taiwanese stocks rose, bucking the trend in Asia, as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is a supplier to Nvidia, climbed about 2.5%. South Korean tech bellwethers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. advanced.
Nasdaq 100 futures rallied 1.4%, holding most of their early gains, even as Fitch Ratings said it may downgrade the U.S.' AAA credit rating. The advance followed a 0.5% drop in the underlying index on Wednesday, amid concerns over the debt-ceiling impasse and uncertainty over the Fed’s next policy decision. Contracts for the S&P 500 jumped 0.5%.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd., were weighing the index down.
The broader markets indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.25%.
Eleven out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while nine sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,751 stocks rose, 1,519 declined, and 145 remained unchanged on the BSE.
