Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower As Metals Decline; HDFC Twins, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks declined through midday after swinging between gains and losses in early trade on Thursday. While only real estate, fast-moving consumer goods, and consumer durables advanced, metals declined the most. HDFC twins, along with Reliance Industries Ltd., were dragging the markets.

U.S. equity futures rallied after a surprise increase in sales forecasts from chipmaker Nvidia Corp., which triggered a rally among its Asian suppliers but failed to lift broader stock benchmarks across the region.

Nvidia's 25% surge followed the chipmaker’s report that booming demand for artificial intelligence processors would fuel revenue growth, as per Bloomberg.

Stock benchmarks in Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea all declined. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2%, on course for its worst weekly loss since March, as global investors remained downbeat on Chinese assets.

Taiwanese stocks rose, bucking the trend in Asia, as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is a supplier to Nvidia, climbed about 2.5%. South Korean tech bellwethers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. advanced.

Nasdaq 100 futures rallied 1.4%, holding most of their early gains, even as Fitch Ratings said it may downgrade the U.S.' AAA credit rating. The advance followed a 0.5% drop in the underlying index on Wednesday, amid concerns over the debt-ceiling impasse and uncertainty over the Fed’s next policy decision. Contracts for the S&P 500 jumped 0.5%.

As of 12:06 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 196 points, or 0.32%, at 61,578.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 51 points, or 0.28%, at 18,234.05.