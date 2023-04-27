Sensex, Nifty Drift Higher As Realty, I.T. Stocks Gain: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks held on to gains after a volatile open on Thursday. Realty and I.T. stocks rose, whereas pharmaceutical companies under selling pressure. Nifty stayed above 17,800; whereas Sensex was trading around the 60,400 level.

As of 12:05 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 144 points or 0.24% at 60,444.85 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 39 points or 0.22% at 17,852.55.