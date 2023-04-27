Sensex, Nifty Drift Higher As Realty, I.T. Stocks Gain: Midday Market Update
As of 12:05 p.m., Sensex was up 144 points or 0.24% at 60,444.85 while Nifty was higher by 39 points or 0.22% at 17,852.55.
Indian equity benchmarks held on to gains after a volatile open on Thursday. Realty and I.T. stocks rose, whereas pharmaceutical companies under selling pressure. Nifty stayed above 17,800; whereas Sensex was trading around the 60,400 level.
As of 12:05 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 144 points or 0.24% at 60,444.85 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 39 points or 0.22% at 17,852.55.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., State Bank of India, were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Adani Group company stocks opened mixed in trade, with Adani Power Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., and ACC Ltd. rising, while all the other group stocks declining in trade.
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.47%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.57%.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,962 stocks rose 1,313 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Global market check:
Asian markets fell for a fifth day after U.S. shares declined in an echo of the prior session as concern over American regional banks outweighed better-than-expected technology earnings.
Few Asia Pacific equities are on course for its longest run of daily losses this year, as shares fell in Australia and fluctuated in Japan and China.
Samsung Electronics Co. shares overcame an early decline after posting a record quarterly loss in its chip division but indicating a recovery later this year. Nomura Holdings Inc. stock headed for its worst day in more than two years after reporting a slump in profits.
Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both edged up in Asia after results from Meta Platforms Inc. beat analyst estimates, pushing its shares 11% higher in after-hours trading.