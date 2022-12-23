ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sensex, Nifty Decline Over 1%: Midday Market Update
Nifty slipped below the 18,000 mark for the first time in over a month.
Save
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian benchmark indices extended declines and fell over 1% during trade on Friday. Nifty slipped below the 18,000 mark for the first time in over a month. The S&P BSE Sensex was down by 634 points or 1.04% at 60,191.93 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 200 points or 1.10% lower at 17,927.05 at 12:19 p.m.
The Indian benchmark indices extended declines and fell over 1% during trade on Friday. Nifty slipped below the 18,000 mark for the first time in over a month.
The S&P BSE Sensex was down by 634 points or 1.04% at 60,191.93 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 200 points or 1.10% lower at 17,927.05 at 12:19 p.m.
x
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, as the S&P BSE MidCap was down by 2.33%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was down by 2.92%.
Except for S&P BSE Healthcare, all of the BSE sectoral indices fell in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 444 rose, 3,035 declined, and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.
ADVERTISEMENT