Sensex, Nifty Decline Over 1%: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark indices extended declines and fell over 1% during trade on Friday. Nifty slipped below the 18,000 mark for the first time in over a month.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down by 634 points or 1.04% at 60,191.93 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 200 points or 1.10% lower at 17,927.05 at 12:19 p.m.