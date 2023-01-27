Sensex, Nifty Decline Over 1% Dragged By Energy, Banking, Adani Group Company: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark indices fell by over 1%, led by losses in energy, banking, and financial stocks, along with Adani Group companies.

As of 12:18 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 910 points or 1.51% at 59.295.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 277 points or 1.55% lower at 17,614.65.