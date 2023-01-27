Sensex, Nifty Decline Over 1% Dragged By Energy, Banking, Adani Group Company: Midday Market Update
At 12:18 p.m., the Sensex was down 910 points or 1.51% at 59.295.29, while the Nifty 50 was 277 points or 1.55% lower at 17,614.65
The Indian benchmark indices fell by over 1%, led by losses in energy, banking, and financial stocks, along with Adani Group companies.
As of 12:18 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 910 points or 1.51% at 59.295.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 277 points or 1.55% lower at 17,614.65.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline As Energy Basket, Adani Group Stocks Drag
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., State Bank of India, BPCL Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sterlite Tech, Godfrey Phillips Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
The broader market indices mirrored their larger peers and traded lower; S&P BSE MidCap was down 1.59%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 1.91%.
Eighteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while two advanced, namely, S&P BSE Healthcare and S&P BSE Auto.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 755 stocks rose, 2,619 declined, 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.