Sensex, Nifty Decline Led By Realty, Power Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices declined by afternoon trade Thursday, following a similar trend seen in other Asian markets, led by a decline in realty and power stocks. This was due to worries about inflation as China's economy reopened.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 278 points or 0.46% to 60,632.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 93 points or 0.51% to 18,029.85, as of 12:09 p.m.