Sensex, Nifty Decline Led By Realty, Power Stocks: Midday Market Update
Sensex fell 278 points or 0.46% to 60,632.60, while the Nifty 50 declined 93 points or 0.51% to 18,029.85.
India's benchmark indices declined by afternoon trade Thursday, following a similar trend seen in other Asian markets, led by a decline in realty and power stocks. This was due to worries about inflation as China's economy reopened.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 278 points or 0.46% to 60,632.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 93 points or 0.51% to 18,029.85, as of 12:09 p.m.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., State Bank of India, Infosys Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower; S&P BSE MidCap was down by 0.92%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.21%.
All the 18 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with BSE Power and BSE Realty falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,402 rose, 1,931 declined, and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.