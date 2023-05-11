Sensex, Nifty Decline In Volatile Session Dragged By Pharma Stocks: Midday Market Update
At 12:00 p.m., the Sensex fell 22.7 points, or 0.04%, to 61,916.50, while the Nifty 50 declined 10 points, or 0.05%, to 18,305.55.
India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday in a volatile session on Thursday, dragged down by pharma companies, while banks advanced.
Mainland China shares erased an earlier gain, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell after Beijing reported smaller-than-expected consumer inflation, while producer prices continued to sink. The broader picture for Asian markets was mixed. The tech-dependent South Korean gauge rose, Taiwanese equities fell, and Japanese stocks declined, weighed down by a stronger yen.
Contracts for the S&P 500 were about 0.2% higher after the benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday. Nasdaq 100 futures also rose following a 1.1% rally in the tech-heavy benchmark, which closed at the highest level since August after U.S. inflation softened.
Headline U.S. inflation eased to 4.9% in April, the first reading below 5% in two years and below consensus expectations. Core inflation remained at 5.5%.
As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 22.7 points, or 0.04%, to 61,916.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 10 points, or 0.05%, to 18,305.55.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.33% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.69% through midday trade on Thursday.
Five out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 14 advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,059 stocks rose, 1,230 declined, and 169 remained unchanged on the BSE.