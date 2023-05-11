Sensex, Nifty Decline In Volatile Session Dragged By Pharma Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday in a volatile session on Thursday, dragged down by pharma companies, while banks advanced.

Mainland China shares erased an earlier gain, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell after Beijing reported smaller-than-expected consumer inflation, while producer prices continued to sink. The broader picture for Asian markets was mixed. The tech-dependent South Korean gauge rose, Taiwanese equities fell, and Japanese stocks declined, weighed down by a stronger yen.

Contracts for the S&P 500 were about 0.2% higher after the benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday. Nasdaq 100 futures also rose following a 1.1% rally in the tech-heavy benchmark, which closed at the highest level since August after U.S. inflation softened.

Headline U.S. inflation eased to 4.9% in April, the first reading below 5% in two years and below consensus expectations. Core inflation remained at 5.5%.

As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 22.7 points, or 0.04%, to 61,916.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 10 points, or 0.05%, to 18,305.55.