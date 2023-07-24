Sensex, Nifty Decline For The Second Day As RIL, Kotak Drag After Q1 Results: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined for the second consecutive session on Monday, as heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. dragged the indices after their June quarter earnings.

Fast-moving consumer goods and the oil and gas sectors declined, while pharmaceutical company shares were up. The indices swung between gains and losses through the day before ending lower.

Most other Asian stock gauges advanced on Monday, with Japan’s market boosted by a report late Friday that Bank of Japan officials see little urgent need to address the side effects of their monetary policy. The Bank of Japan is expected to stick to ultra-loose policy settings at its Friday meeting. Hong Kong and Chinese stocks declined.

European stocks were lacklustre at the start of a week packed with major central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. Investors fretted about the magnitude of further interest rate increases and their effect on economic growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 300 points down, or 0.45%, at 66,384.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 73 points lower, or 0.37%, at 19,672.35.