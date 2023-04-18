Sensex, Nifty Decline Dragged By Media, Consumer Durables, Oil And Gas Stocks: Midday Market Update
As of 12:18 p.m., the Sensex fell 82 points, or 0.14%, to 59,828.36, while the Nifty 50 declined 22 points, or 0.12%, to 17,684.95
India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Tuesday after opening higher, dragged by losses in media, oil and gas, and consumer durables stocks.
Most Asian markets declined as investors focused on patches of weakness in China’s economic data, even though the overall picture was solid. The possibility of further Federal Reserve policy tightening also weighed on sentiment.
Shares in mainland China eked out tiny gains, while benchmarks in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia all declined. China’s economy grew at a faster pace last quarter than economists forecast as consumers ramped up spending, but the recovery was uneven with industrial activity relatively subdued.
Futures for European contracts pointed to gains, while U.S. equity contracts were little changed.
Titan Co., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, IndusInd Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and State Bank of India were among the gainers in the Index.
All of the Adani Group companies, with the exception of Adani Total Gas Ltd., declined through midday trade on Tuesday.
The broader market indices traded higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.52% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.36% by midday.
Seven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 12 sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,947 stocks rose, 1,401 declined, and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.