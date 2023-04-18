Sensex, Nifty Decline Dragged By Media, Consumer Durables, Oil And Gas Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Tuesday after opening higher, dragged by losses in media, oil and gas, and consumer durables stocks.

Most Asian markets declined as investors focused on patches of weakness in China’s economic data, even though the overall picture was solid. The possibility of further Federal Reserve policy tightening also weighed on sentiment.

Shares in mainland China eked out tiny gains, while benchmarks in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia all declined. China’s economy grew at a faster pace last quarter than economists forecast as consumers ramped up spending, but the recovery was uneven with industrial activity relatively subdued.

Futures for European contracts pointed to gains, while U.S. equity contracts were little changed.

As of 12:18 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 82 points, or 0.14%, to 59,828.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 22 points, or 0.12%, to 17,684.95.