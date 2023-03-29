Sensex, Nifty Decline Dragged By Losses In Reliance Industries: Mid-Day Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices shed all their morning gains to fall by midday trade on Wednesday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading below the 17,000 level.

Asian markets drifted higher, while European and U.S. equity futures rose as the Hong Kong market rallied on a planned revamp of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. that bodes well for Chinese technology companies. Investors rushed back to Alibaba shares, including other large tech companies that have been stung by a crackdown from Beijing over the past two years. Japanese and Australian equities also gained.

At 12:29 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 43 points, or 0.08%, to 57,570.32, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 3 points, or 0.02%, to 16,949.15.