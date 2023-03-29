Sensex, Nifty Decline Dragged By Losses In Reliance Industries: Mid-Day Market Update
As of 12:29 p.m., the Sensex fell 43 points, or 0.08%, to 57,570.32, while the Nifty 50 declined 3 points, or 0.02%, to 16,949.15
India's benchmark stock indices shed all their morning gains to fall by midday trade on Wednesday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading below the 17,000 level.
Asian markets drifted higher, while European and U.S. equity futures rose as the Hong Kong market rallied on a planned revamp of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. that bodes well for Chinese technology companies. Investors rushed back to Alibaba shares, including other large tech companies that have been stung by a crackdown from Beijing over the past two years. Japanese and Australian equities also gained.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. were among the top gainers among the Nifty 50 constituents. Whereas, Reliance Industries, Infosys Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and UPL Ltd. were the laggards.
Adani Group, refuting reports in a publication as "baseless speculation", said it has paid off share-backed financing amounting to $2.15 billion and that the stock pledged for those facilities had been released. The clarification came after 'The Ken', a digital publication, claimed otherwise in a report on Tuesday.
Adani spokesman Jugeshinder Singh earlier tweeted that the report was a "deliberate misrepresentation".
All Adani Group company stocks advanced in trade, except Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Ltd., and Adani Total Ltd.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.65% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.66% by midday trade on Wednesday.
Sixteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while S&P BSE Energy, S&P BSE Telecommunication, S&P BSE Oil and Gas, S&P BSE Teck declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,920 stocks rose, 1,400 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.