Sensex, Nifty Decline As RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined by midday on Monday, snapping six days of gains as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. dragged. The PSU bank, realty and auto sectors were up in trade, whereas energy and consumer durables were under pressure.

Most stock gauges in Asia advanced at the start of a week packed with major central bank policy decisions, with Chinese equities lagging as traders held out for signs of more policy support. Japanese stocks rose, boosted by a report late Friday that said the Bank of Japan’s officials see little urgent need to address the side effects of their ultra-loose monetary policy.

Hong Kong and Chinese stocks declined. Chinese shares notched their worst week in four on Friday, despite a series of vows from Beijing to boost consumption and businesses.

Contracts for European shares fell and those for U.S. stocks were largely steady in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 closed little changed on Friday and the Nasdaq 100 saw continued selling in technology companies following a disappointing batch of results.

As of 12:13 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 181 points, or 0.27%, to 66,503.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 48 points, or 0.24%, to 19,697.20.