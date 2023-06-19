Sensex, Nifty Decline As RIL, ICICI Bank Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined on Monday after opening higher. While the private banking and real estate sectors declined, public sector unit banks were under pressure. ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged, whereas Bajaj Finance Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. advanced.

Global stocks fell on Monday, striking a cautious note after Wall Street’s powerful second-quarter rally lost steam at the end of last week. Chemical and construction firms paced declines in Europe, while banking stocks outperformed.

Chinese tech companies fell, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., JD.com Inc., and Baidu Inc. all tumbling more than 3% to drag the Hang Seng Tech as much as 2.9% lower.

U.S. stock and bond markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 traded little changed.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 216 points lower, or 0.34%, at 63,168.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 71 points down, or 0.37%, at 18,755.45.