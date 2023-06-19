Sensex, Nifty Decline As Reliance, Private Banks Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:03 p.m., the Sensex fell 195 points, or 0.31%, to 63,189.34, while the Nifty 50 declined 51 points, or 0.27%, to 18,774.65.
India's benchmark stock indices reversed early gains to fall by midday on Monday, dragged by losses in private banks and reliance industries, while PSU banks and healthcare stocks advanced.
Asian markets declined as Japanese and Hong Kong markets fell over 1%, whereas Chinese and South Korean shares also declined. Australian equities, on the other hand, advanced on Monday.
U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday. The S&P 500 declined 0.4% on Friday to end a six-session streak of advances as investors look for more insight on Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., HDFC Ltd., ITC Ltd., and TCS Ltd. were among the gainers on the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.45% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.48% by midday trade on Monday.
Eleven out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with S&P BSE Bankex falling the most, while nine sectors advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,796 stocks rose, 1,692 declined, while 203 remained unchanged on the BSE.