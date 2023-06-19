Sensex, Nifty Decline As Reliance, Private Banks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices reversed early gains to fall by midday on Monday, dragged by losses in private banks and reliance industries, while PSU banks and healthcare stocks advanced.

Asian markets declined as Japanese and Hong Kong markets fell over 1%, whereas Chinese and South Korean shares also declined. Australian equities, on the other hand, advanced on Monday.

U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday. The S&P 500 declined 0.4% on Friday to end a six-session streak of advances as investors look for more insight on Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

As of 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 195 points, or 0.31%, to 63,189.34, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 51 points, or 0.27%, to 18,774.65.