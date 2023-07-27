Sensex, Nifty Decline As M&M, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined in trade after a higher open on Thursday. Auto and fast moving consumer goods sectors fell, while pharma shares led gains.

Stocks gained on speculation that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its tightening cycle, after the central bank said any further tightening would be data dependent. European and U.S. equity futures also advanced.

Major equity indices advanced across Asia, with Hong Kong-listed technology stocks leading gains. Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%. China’s Shanghai Composite was little changed and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%.

U.S. stock futures edged slightly higher after stocks rebounded on Wednesday from session lows, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its 13th straight advance — the longest winning run since 1987. Another driver of trading Wednesday was the large batch of earnings reports, with results from big tech being highly scrutinised, after the shares notched a historic advance in the first six months of the year.

As of 12:22 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 166 points or 0.25% at 66,541.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 36 points or 0.18% lower at 19,742.55.