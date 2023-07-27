BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Decline As M&M, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Midday Market Update
Sensex, Nifty Decline As M&M, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

As of 12:22 p.m., Sensex was down 166 points or 0.25% at 66,541.23, while Nifty was 36 points or 0.18% lower at 19,742.55.

27 Jul 2023
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai, India. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai, India. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

India's benchmark stock indices declined in trade after a higher open on Thursday. Auto and fast moving consumer goods sectors fell, while pharma shares led gains.

Stocks gained on speculation that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its tightening cycle, after the central bank said any further tightening would be data dependent. European and U.S. equity futures also advanced.

Major equity indices advanced across Asia, with Hong Kong-listed technology stocks leading gains. Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%. China’s Shanghai Composite was little changed and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%.

U.S. stock futures edged slightly higher after stocks rebounded on Wednesday from session lows, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its 13th straight advance — the longest winning run since 1987. Another driver of trading Wednesday was the large batch of earnings reports, with results from big tech being highly scrutinised, after the shares notched a historic advance in the first six months of the year.

As of 12:22 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 166 points or 0.25% at 66,541.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 36 points or 0.18% lower at 19,742.55.

Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

While, Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were weighing the index down.

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.50%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.31% higher.

Eleven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while eight sectors advanced. S&P BSE Healthcare rose the most, while S&P BSE Auto fell the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,839 stocks rose, 1,564 declined, while 163 remained unchanged on the BSE.

