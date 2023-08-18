Sensex, Nifty Decline As Infosys, TCS, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 12:05 p.m., tSensex was down 224 points, or 0.34%, at 64,926.65, while Nifty was 55 points, or 0.28%, lower at 19,310.15.
India's benchmark stock indices traded in lower ranges on Friday. Tech stocks led the fall, whereas media and PSU banking sectors were marginally higher. Sensex fell below the 65,000 level and Nifty traded below 19,300, intraday, for the second time this week.
Risk assets from Asian stocks and U.S. and European equity futures to cryptocurrencies fell as worries about China and higher global interest rates led correction.
Equity benchmarks in Japan, China and South Korea were all lower. The pain was keenly felt in tech stocks, with the Hang Seng tech index dropping as much as 3.1%, erasing gains of the prior day.
Contracts for the continent-wide Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark fell, as the index faced its third weekly drop. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 fell, after the index notched its worst three-day slide since February. Futures for the S&P 500 were flat after the index declined 0.8%, also its third daily decline.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices declined; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.22%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.07% lower.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while six advanced. S&P BSE Information Technology and S&P BSE Teck fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,588 stocks rose, 1,839 declined, while 158 remained unchanged on the BSE.