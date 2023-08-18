Sensex, Nifty Decline As Infosys, TCS, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded in lower ranges on Friday. Tech stocks led the fall, whereas media and PSU banking sectors were marginally higher. Sensex fell below the 65,000 level and Nifty traded below 19,300, intraday, for the second time this week.

As of 12:05 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 224 points, or 0.34%, at 64,926.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 55 points, or 0.28%, lower at 19,310.15.

Risk assets from Asian stocks and U.S. and European equity futures to cryptocurrencies fell as worries about China and higher global interest rates led correction.

Equity benchmarks in Japan, China and South Korea were all lower. The pain was keenly felt in tech stocks, with the Hang Seng tech index dropping as much as 3.1%, erasing gains of the prior day.

Contracts for the continent-wide Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark fell, as the index faced its third weekly drop. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 fell, after the index notched its worst three-day slide since February. Futures for the S&P 500 were flat after the index declined 0.8%, also its third daily decline.