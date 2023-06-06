Sensex, Nifty Decline As Infosys, TCS Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:11 p.m., the Sensex declined 211 points, or 0.34%, to 62,576.43, while the Nifty 50 fell 497 points, or 0.26%, to 18,544.75.
India's benchmark stock indices drifted lower in a volatile session through midday on Tuesday. While the information technology and media sectors declined, the auto sector rose, hitting a record high. While Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. dragged the Nifty down, Axis Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. supported it.
Asian markets rose on Tuesday as gains by Hong Kong developers helped overcome a pause in global stock rallies. The Aussie gained as much as 0.9%, while the policy-sensitive three-year government note yield was up 11 basis points as the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.1%.
Asia's stock benchmark climbed as the Hang Seng advanced as much as 1.4%, supported by a rally in the shares of real estate developers and speculation of new support measures for the sector.
Contracts for U.S. benchmarks were steady after tech shares took the S&P 500 down Monday, with Apple Inc. wiping out gains of as much as 2% as investors parsed the potential of a new mixed-reality headset.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader markets were mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap easing 0.20% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.07% by midday on Tuesday.
Eleven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while eight sectors advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,722 stocks rose, 1,659 declined, and 126 remained unchanged on the BSE.