Sensex, Nifty Decline As Infosys, TCS Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices drifted lower in a volatile session through midday on Tuesday. While the information technology and media sectors declined, the auto sector rose, hitting a record high. While Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. dragged the Nifty down, Axis Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. supported it.

Asian markets rose on Tuesday as gains by Hong Kong developers helped overcome a pause in global stock rallies. The Aussie gained as much as 0.9%, while the policy-sensitive three-year government note yield was up 11 basis points as the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.1%.

Asia's stock benchmark climbed as the Hang Seng advanced as much as 1.4%, supported by a rally in the shares of real estate developers and speculation of new support measures for the sector.

Contracts for U.S. benchmarks were steady after tech shares took the S&P 500 down Monday, with Apple Inc. wiping out gains of as much as 2% as investors parsed the potential of a new mixed-reality headset.

As of 12:11 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex had declined 211 points, or 0.34%, to 62,576.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 had fallen 497 points, or 0.26%, to 18,544.75.