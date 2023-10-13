Sensex, Nifty Decline As Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday on Friday, dragged by muted earnings from IT major Infosys Ltd.

Banks, information technology, media, and metal sectors fell, while realty and pharma sectors rose.

As of 12.22 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 330 points, or 0.50%, to 66,078.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 94 points, or 0.47%, to 19,700.20.