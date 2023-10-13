Sensex, Nifty Decline As Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12.22 p.m., the Sensex fell 330 points, or 0.50%, to 66,078.57, while the Nifty 50 declined 94 points, or 0.47%, to 19,700.20.
India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday on Friday, dragged by muted earnings from IT major Infosys Ltd.
Banks, information technology, media, and metal sectors fell, while realty and pharma sectors rose.
"The domestic macros have turned distinctly positive, with the CPI inflation in September falling steeply to 5.02% and the IIP for August rising impressively to 10.3%," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. "This implies that the MPC can pause for the rest of FY24 and go for a rate cut in Q2 of CY24."
"While this is positive for the economy, the market is likely to be weighed by results of I.T. majors, which are struggling with weak numbers on revenue guidance for FY24 and lack of clarity on growth recovery. Leading banking names have the strength to continue supporting the market," Vijayakumar said.
Shares in Asia declined after the latest US inflation data bolstered bets on Federal Reserve's rate hikes.
MSCI’s All Country World Index fell for a second day, with major Asian benchmark indexes in the red. Hong Kong shares underperformed and mainland Chinese shares slipped after both consumer and producer prices came in below estimates.
Benchmark indices fell in Japan and South Korea, while also slipping in Australia.
European equity futures pointed to a lower open. The US equity futures contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 fell for the first time in five days, with banks underperforming ahead of earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. Friday.
Nestle India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The BSE Midcap was up 0.03%, while the BSE SmallCap was also 0.14% higher.
Thirteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while seven advanced. Information technology fell the most, and realty rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,842 stocks rose, 1,670 declined, and 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.