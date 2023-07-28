Sensex, Nifty Decline As HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday on Friday after opening marginally higher, led by a decline in the information technology and non-banking financial sectors while realty and FMCG gained.

The Sensex fell below the 66,000 mark for the first time in two weeks. The Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh all-time high intraday.

At 12:25 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 328 points, or 0.49%, to 65,939.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 82 points, or 0.42%, to 19,577.50.

Japan’s currency and benchmark bond yields advanced after a move by the central bank to loosen its signature yield curve control. The Bank of Japan said it would show more flexibility over its yield curve control policy. Both the Nikkei 225 and Topix indices declined. Banking shares in Tokyo were among a small group of Japanese stocks that gained.

Contracts for European stocks edged lower, while those for U.S. equities gained. Stocks advanced in Hong Kong and China after regulators were said to have signalled additional support for the technology sector. Technology stocks in Hong Kong gained more than 2%.

U.S. equities had gained earlier on Thursday as the domestic gross domestic product picked up steam in the second quarter. However, the equities swung to losses, and the market ended lower.