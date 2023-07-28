Sensex, Nifty Decline As HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:25 p.m., the Sensex fell 328 points, or 0.49%, to 65,939.25, while the Nifty 50 declined 82 points, or 0.42%, to 19,577.50.
India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday on Friday after opening marginally higher, led by a decline in the information technology and non-banking financial sectors while realty and FMCG gained.
The Sensex fell below the 66,000 mark for the first time in two weeks. The Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh all-time high intraday.
Japan’s currency and benchmark bond yields advanced after a move by the central bank to loosen its signature yield curve control. The Bank of Japan said it would show more flexibility over its yield curve control policy. Both the Nikkei 225 and Topix indices declined. Banking shares in Tokyo were among a small group of Japanese stocks that gained.
Contracts for European stocks edged lower, while those for U.S. equities gained. Stocks advanced in Hong Kong and China after regulators were said to have signalled additional support for the technology sector. Technology stocks in Hong Kong gained more than 2%.
U.S. equities had gained earlier on Thursday as the domestic gross domestic product picked up steam in the second quarter. However, the equities swung to losses, and the market ended lower.
Reliance Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.33%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.40% higher by midday trade on Friday.
Nine out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined, while 11 sectors advanced. The S&P BSE Utilities rose the most, while the S&P BSE Teck fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,821 stocks rose, 1,533 declined, and 164 remained unchanged on the BSE.