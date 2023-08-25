Sensex, Nifty Decline As HDFC Bank, L&T Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through midday on Friday, following a global selloff. Banks and realty sectors dragged, whereas only media and energy shares were marginally higher.

Sensex traded below the 65,000 level for the first time after three sessions since Monday, while Nifty slipped below the 19,300 mark intraday.

Asian stocks tracked a drop on Wall Street, while treasury yields stabilised as traders await Jerome Powell’s speech for clues on the interest-rate outlook.

Equity markets in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China all slipped with declines prominent in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks, echoing heavy selling in U.S. tech shares on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%, its worst day in three weeks. A drop of more than 1% for the S&P 500 almost wiped out its weekly gain. Futures contracts for the two US benchmarks were little changed in Asian trading.

As of 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 237 points, or 0.36% at 65,015.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 77 points, or 0.40% lower at 19,309.80.