Sensex, Nifty Fall As Media, Banks, NBFCs Decline: Midday Market Update
At 12:20 p.m., the Sensex fell 172 points, or 0.27%, to 62,996.15, while the Nifty 50 declined 39 points, or 0.21%, to 18,716.90.
India's benchmark stock indices declined through the midday session on Tuesday, dragged by losses in media, banking, and non-banking financial companies, while the I.T. and metal sectors advanced.
Stocks declined as the rally in global equities lost momentum and investors fretted over China’s tepid post-pandemic recovery. Shares fell from Hong Kong and Shanghai to Tokyo and Seoul, while the futures for U.S. benchmarks also slipped after Wall Street was shut for a holiday Monday. Australian equities bucked the trend, eking out a small gain.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., M&M Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were negatively adding to the change.
Whereas, Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., TCS Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.10%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.24% higher.
Eight out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while eleven sectors advanced, with S&P BSE Metal gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,789 stocks rose, 1,582 declined, while 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.