Sensex, Nifty Fall As Media, Banks, NBFCs Decline: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through the midday session on Tuesday, dragged by losses in media, banking, and non-banking financial companies, while the I.T. and metal sectors advanced.

Stocks declined as the rally in global equities lost momentum and investors fretted over China’s tepid post-pandemic recovery. Shares fell from Hong Kong and Shanghai to Tokyo and Seoul, while the futures for U.S. benchmarks also slipped after Wall Street was shut for a holiday Monday. Australian equities bucked the trend, eking out a small gain.

As of 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 172 points, or 0.27%, to 62,996.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 39 points, or 0.21%, to 18,716.90.