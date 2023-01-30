Sensex, Nifty Decline As Banks, Energy Stocks Tumble: Midday Market Update
At 12:31 p.m., the Sensex eased 139 points, or 0.23%, at 59,191.67, while the Nifty 50 was 55 points, or 0.31%, lower at 17,549.30
The Indian benchmark indices traded lower amid volatility on Monday, while the Adani group stocks were mixed.
Investors split their attention between a reopening rally in mainland China, mixed trade in the Adani Group assets, and looming interest-rate decisions in the U.S. and Europe.
At 12:31 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex eased 139 points, or 0.23%, at 59,191.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 55 points, or 0.31%, lower at 17,549.30.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., Tata Steel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded mixedm, with the BSE MidCap easing 0.32% and the BSE SmallCap rising 0.13% during afternoon trade on Monday.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while six advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,599 stocks rose, 1,838 declined, 191 remained unchanged on the BSE.