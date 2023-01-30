Sensex, Nifty Decline As Banks, Energy Stocks Tumble: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark indices traded lower amid volatility on Monday, while the Adani group stocks were mixed.

Investors split their attention between a reopening rally in mainland China, mixed trade in the Adani Group assets, and looming interest-rate decisions in the U.S. and Europe.

At 12:31 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex eased 139 points, or 0.23%, at 59,191.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 55 points, or 0.31%, lower at 17,549.30.