Sensex, Nifty Decline As Adani Enterprises, Infosys Drag; Consumer Durables Fall: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended fall through midday on Friday, dragged by losses in metals and consumer durables. Majority of the sectoral indices were trading lower, but Nifty Bank was marginally higher.

Global stocks headed for their biggest weekly decline in more than three months, following a spate of central bank rate hikes that have pushed up bond yields and heightened fears of recession.

European equity futures fell about 0.5% Friday, as did contracts for U.S. benchmarks, taking little relief from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s view that the risk of a U.S. economic contraction was declining.

Japanese shares erased initial gains Friday and fell about 1.6%, as investors turned their attention to speed bumps that are likely to slow this year’s blistering rally in Tokyo. South Korea’s benchmark dropped after index provider MSCI Inc. once again thwarted the nation’s bid for an upgrade to developed-market status. Asia’s biggest loss was in Hong Kong, where traders played catch-up following a holiday Thursday.

As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 102 points, or 0.16%, to 63,136.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 55 points, or 0.29%, to 18,716.30.