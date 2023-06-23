Sensex, Nifty Decline As Adani Enterprises, Infosys Drag; Consumer Durables Fall: Midday Market Update
As of 12:00 p.m., Sensex was down 102 points or 0.16% at 63,136.78, while Nifty was 55 points or 0.29% lower at 18,716.30.
India's benchmark stock indices extended fall through midday on Friday, dragged by losses in metals and consumer durables. Majority of the sectoral indices were trading lower, but Nifty Bank was marginally higher.
Global stocks headed for their biggest weekly decline in more than three months, following a spate of central bank rate hikes that have pushed up bond yields and heightened fears of recession.
European equity futures fell about 0.5% Friday, as did contracts for U.S. benchmarks, taking little relief from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s view that the risk of a U.S. economic contraction was declining.
Japanese shares erased initial gains Friday and fell about 1.6%, as investors turned their attention to speed bumps that are likely to slow this year’s blistering rally in Tokyo. South Korea’s benchmark dropped after index provider MSCI Inc. once again thwarted the nation’s bid for an upgrade to developed-market status. Asia’s biggest loss was in Hong Kong, where traders played catch-up following a holiday Thursday.
As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 102 points, or 0.16%, to 63,136.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 55 points, or 0.29%, to 18,716.30.
Asian Paints Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were positively adding to changes in the Nifty.
While, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The broader market indices underperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.85%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.65% lower.
All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, with S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Consumer Durables falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,177 stocks rose, 2108 declined, while 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.
