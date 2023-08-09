Sensex, Nifty Decline Ahead of RBI Policy, China Slips Into Deflation: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Wednesday after the Chinese economy slipped into deflation, even as market participants await the Reserve Bank of India's decision on policy rates on Thursday. Realty and bank stocks declined, whereas media and metals gained. Nifty Pharma and Midcap 100 hit fresh record highs intraday.

The rupee and government bonds traded little changed.

Equities in Asia were mostly subdued as investors digested data showing the world’s second-largest economy had fallen into deflation.

South Korean shares outperformed the region, while Japan edged down and Chinese benchmark indices fluctuated. Mainland China stocks partly retraced their early losses, while those in Hong Kong were little changed. Equities in Australia also traded mostly flat.

China’s consumer price inflation contracted 0.3% in July from a year ago, less than the median forecast of a 0.4% contraction.

U.S. equity futures ticked higher. On Tuesday, the equity declines on Wall Street waned in afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 finishing down by 0.4%. Apple Inc. halted its longest losing streak this year. Banks fell as Moody’s Investors Service downgraded 10 small and midsize American lenders and said it may do the same with a handful of major firms.

As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 305 points, or 0.46%, to 65,541.76, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 79 points, or 0.40%, to 19,492.25.