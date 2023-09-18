Sensex, Nifty Closer Lower As RIL, HDFC Bank Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Monday, led by declines in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex snapped 11 days of advance, which was its longest streak of gains since October 2007, while the NSE Nifty 50 snapped three days of gains.

Public-sector banks and auto sectors led as the Nifty Auto hit a lifetime high and the Nifty PSU Bank scaled a 12-year high during the day. Realty, media and metal sectors fell.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.36%, lower at 67,596.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 59 points, or 0.29%, to end at 20,133.30.