Sensex, Nifty Advance For The Second Day As Auto Stocks Gain: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks held on to gains through Monday, after slipping marginally ahead of closing. Nifty Auto was the top sectoral gainer and hit a record high in trade, while the Nifty FMCG pared gains after hitting an all-time high for the seventh straight session.

The headline indices were trading in a bull market on Monday after the S&P 500 index inched closer to it on Friday. The Sensex advanced 23.3%, whereas the NSE Nifty 50 was up 22.5% from its low on June 17, 2022, implying that the indices were trading in a bull market. Generally, this occurs when there is a rise of 20% or more in market indices over at least a two-month period.

U.S. futures were steady after Friday’s U.S. payroll data helped take the underlying S&P 500 to the cusp of a bull market.

Oil advanced on the back of Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut production. It gained at the week’s open after Saudi Arabia said it will make an extra 1 million barrel-a-day supply cut in July, taking its production to the lowest level for several years, following a slide in prices.

In Europe, stocks edged higher, following gains for benchmarks in Asia. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 climbed as much as 2%, headed for its highest close since July 1990, helped by a sharp weakening of the yen last week. The S&P 500 closed just a few points away from entering a bull market on Friday—a level which would see it rising 20% from its October low.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 240 points, or 0.38%, to end at 62,787.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 60 points, or 0.32%, higher at 18,593.85.